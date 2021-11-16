Jacksonville business owners celebrate Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week has expanded to 15 different areas across the country, including Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, a nonprofit based out of Texas created a national campaign to help support black owner restaurants.

“Small businesses in the black community don’t really have the finical capital to do big brand awareness marketing campaigns on their own,” said Falayn Ferrell Managing partner. “We really wanted to create something that was all-inclusive for them to really showcase who they are to the community and to drive dollars to local economies.”

From Nov. 12 through 21, residents are encouraged to check out all our Black-owned restaurants have to offer.

“A lot of these businesses just need local support so they can keep their doors open. The small business community is the first to give back to the community. They’re the first to hire within the community and so it’s always great as a community to give back to them,” Ferrell said.

Lakita Spann says community support is why her business, Mr. Potato Spread has thrived.

“Back in 2014 we were just talking about this idea, it was just an idea then and we decided to act on it and here we are now. It’s actually a real living breathing business that people actually love and appreciate, so it’s amazing,” Spann said.

Spann is just one of the several Jacksonville businesses highlighted during Black Restaurant Week.

“Very rarely do you see any program, promotions, ideas that focus specifically on black restaurants and so it’s really exciting, I feel honored,” Spann said.

Spann’s restaurant specializes in all things potatoes. She says restaurants participating have a variety of good foods.

“There’s just a lot to offer, extremely diverse menus and just really great food really great options,” Spann said.

Spann says they’re excited to share their love of potatoes with old and new customers.

“This is a black-owned restaurant, we’re really proud of that and we really want the opportunity to share that with everybody,” Spann said. “We would love for as many people as possible to come out and support us this week and if you can’t make it this week we’ll be here next week.”