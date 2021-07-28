Catullo's Pizzeria to close after 7 months at Downtown walk-up kitchen

The spin-off pizza shop of Catullo's Italian, a well acclaimed restaurant on the Southside, set up shop inside the Toon Town venue off Talleyrand Ave. in December.

After opening its doors at a Downtown Jacksonville walk-up window seven months ago, Catullo's Pizzeria is closing for business.

The spin-off pizza shop of Catullo's Italian, a well acclaimed restaurant on the Southside that consistently draws long lines of hungry people willing to wait for its authentic dishes, set up shop inside the Toon Town event venue off Talleyrand Avenue in December 2020.

"It's with a heavy heart, and severely bruised pride that we have to inform you that we will be closing for business by the end of the week," Catullo's Pizzeria shared on its Instagram page Tuesday. "We've had many ups and downs over these last 8 months, and we're forever grateful for our amazing customers and our fantastic staff."

The post says the restaurant is aiming to remain open through Friday, but will close its doors once it runs out of product. The pizza kitchen offers several flavors of whole pies, slices or roll-ups.

The pizzeria is located at 1726 East Church St. The Toon Town event and tailgating venue features vibrant cartoon street art on every inch of the walls.

Catullo's Italian started out as a food truck before opening its brick-and-mortar location in February 2019. It is owned by brothers Carl and Dave Catullo.

The pizzeria may not be closing its doors forever, though.