Canopy Road Cafe, popular for serving classic diner favorites with a modern twist, announced on Monday that it's opening up two more Jacksonville-area locations within the next two years.

The popular Tallahassee-based restaurant revealed that its owners signed leases at the following locations:

The Shoppes of St. Johns Parkway, which is at the northwest corner of County Road 210 and St. Johns Parkway, with a planned opening of Spring 2020

Saltwater Row, a new mixed-used development at the former Kmart in Neptune Beach, with a planned opening of Spring 2021

Canopy Road Cafe opened its first Jacksonville location on the Southside at 12525 Philips Highway in February.

Some customer favorites include Captain Crunch French Toast, Cinnamon Roll Pancakes and Cookies and Cream Pancakes!

They also serve waffles, build-your-own omelets, sandwiches, salads, wraps and Black Angus steakburgers.

Most of these entrees are affordable, ranging from $8 to $10 on average.