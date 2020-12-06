Reality TV personality buys historic downtown Jacksonville building, opening rooftop bar, restaurant

Sandy Yawn, a luxury yacht captain on Bravo TV's "Below Deck Mediterranean," purchased a 106-year-old firehouse on W. Adams St.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sandy Yawn, a luxury yacht captain on Bravo TV's "Below Deck Mediterranean," has purchased a 106-year-old firehouse in downtown Jacksonville and plans to turn it into a rooftop bar and restaurant.

Yawn announced her plans on Facebook Thursday posting a picture of her standing in front of the historic building that used to be a fire station saying: "SOLD! Working on the details & plans for my new project in JAX. Need a name for the restaurant & rooftop bar! And Go ..."

Her post quickly went viral as people chimed in with suggested names like Captain Sandy's, Above Deck, Wheelhouse and hundreds more. But mostly, the comments were from people who are elated that the historic downtown building with a glorious past was purchased and now has an exiting future.

Some of the responses:

Well done! Thank you for saving this building. Can’t wait to hang at the rooftop.

Congratulations! Welcome to Jacksonville! We can’t wait until you open.

This is so awesome! We love watching you on Below Deck so we are super excited you are opening something here in our home town!!!

Welcome! This will be beautiful. Thank you for your investment.



Located near the Duval County Courthouse, the building at 618 W. Adams St. spans 7,600 square feet and was last sold for $265,000 in 2009, according to a Thursday article in the Jacksonville Business Journal. The two-story building is zoned for retail use and is currently vacant. It was listed for $295,000 in online marketplaces, the article states

Yawn wrote in a separate post on Facebook, "Downtown Jacksonville is becoming a Superyacht destination! The history here is rich with a vibrant culture. I am personally invested in this city. My sister created her school for children with autism and has not stopped! I hope you plan a trip to Jacksonville and discover the beautiful waterways and culture that this vibrant city has to offer. I just bought a 106 year old firehouse downtown to convert into a restaurant with a rooftop lounge. Now the journey begins!"