Bleu Chocolat announced Friday that it has closed the doors of its Historic Springfield restaurant via Facebook.

The post said in part, "It is with great regret that Bleu Chocolat Cafe has closed our doors in Historic Springfield."

The post continued on to thank the community for their support.

At this time, it is not known what lead to its closure.

Earlier in the week, on Thursday morning, a Facebook post said that the restaurant will not be opening for the rest of the week.