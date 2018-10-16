Folks who wanted to eat at Blackfinn American Grille at the Markets of Town Center on Monday walked away disappointed after they learned that the eatery closed its doors for good.

They were met with a sign on the door that said: "Blackfinn is permanently closed."

On Monday, furniture was seen being taken out of the restaurant, but no employees were in sight, according to our news partners, the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Two years ago, the restaurant was first struck with bad news after a 34-year-old man, identified as David Davoli, was found dead in the restaurant's bathroom from an apparent overdose.

Blackfinn opened up back in 2010, offering customers a wide selection of brunch, lunch and dinner items.

