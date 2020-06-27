Black Sheep Restaurant in Five Points closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The restaurant announced the news Saturday via its Facebook page.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Black Sheep Restaurant located in the Five Points area has closed Saturday after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant.

The post said after proactively requiring their employees to get tested due to the recent spike in positive cases in Northeast Florida one of their team members had tested positive.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the restaurant was immediately closed and remain empty for over 24 hours. The restaurant will then undergo a deep cleaning and sanitization before reopening sometime next week.

The full post can be read below:

"We regret to inform our guests that despite our continued diligence in cleaning, mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing, one of our team members has tested positive for COVID-19. We decided to proactively require all of our staff to get tested after seeing a spike in positive cases in Northeast Florida in recent weeks, with the knowledge that the statistics would likely end in this result; as business owners who care deeply about the safety of our team and guests, we felt it was more important for us to know than to just hope for the best.

As a result, Black Sheep is temporarily closed, effective immediately. In accordance with CDC guidelines, Black Sheep will be empty for over 24 hours, after which we will conduct a deep clean and sanitize the entire building before opening back up next week. We will post reopening details here as they are available.

Thank you for your support, be safe, and wear a mask."

Shortly after this post, River and Post, a restaurant which is also located int he Five Points area said they would be closing at 3 p.m. to allow for thorough cleaning of the restaurant and COVID-19 test results to come back from their employees. River and Post did not say any employees had positive COVID-19 test results.

The restaurant is also expected to reopen sometime next week. The full Facebook post can be read below:

"In consideration of the recent spike in COVID positive cases, and with the safety of our staff and guests in mind, River & Post will be closing our doors at 3pm today. We hope to re-open next week after a thorough cleaning of the restaurant is completed and healthy test results come back from all employees. All reservations will be contacted today for rescheduling at a safer time.