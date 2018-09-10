Popular family-style restaurant Barbara Jean's has closed one of its locations.

According to Barbara Jean's Facebook page, on Oct. 8, the Amelia Island location closed its doors. It said in the post:

Dear Valued Guests,

Today we are very sad to announce that our Amelia Island location is officially closed. Thank you to all of our guests for the loyal support over the years.

We hope you will still dine with us at our other locations: Ponte Vedra, FL and St. Simons Island, GA locations.

Thank you again for your support!

