JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Donut Shoppe has been around since the 1960s and continues to provide sinfully delicious donuts in a quaint atmosphere.

"We try to keep it as old fashioned as we can," Owner, Marcus Reeves said. "And we have many of the same varieties that we started with so we try to keep it as old school as possible."

The local landmark is located in Arlington, along University Boulevard, just a stone's throw away from Jacksonville University.

At the Donut Shoppe, you won’t find any credit card machines, everything is cash only. The donuts are all made from fresh daily and cut by hand.

Reeves started working at the Donut Shoppe when he was just 15 years old, he now owns the local hot spot. The restaurant was formally owned by Reeves' stepfather.

"I like this place because it’s apart of Arlington, I mean it really is, it’s been here so long and I grew up around it," Reeves said. "People come in, and I see them coming in with there kids, and then their kids get old enough to bring their kids, it’s been fun to watch grow and expand."

The shop features more than 20 doughnut flavors. Most popular is the old-fashioned glaze.

If you’re a fan of cinnamon rolls, you’ll definitely fall in love with the Twirls.

"We put a little water on the dough, so the cinnamon will stick, and it’s just rolled up and sliced so it’s like a honey bun or a twirl is what we call it," Reeves said.

Also popular are the uglies, an apple fritter that isn't easy on the eyes but aims to satisfy your sweet cravings.

"Basically you take some dough and put it on the table, and you mix in apples and cinnamon and chop them into the dough," he explains. "Then fold it over until it’s mixed in well, and then size them and then just put them in the proof box to rise and then they are fried. They are usually warm when you get them and it has a nice crispy outside and soft in the middle it’s great."