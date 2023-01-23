x
Amelia Island’s 15th Annual Restaurant Week returns

The event is a 10-day culinary showcase featuring special events and savory prix-fixe menus.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Amelia Island’s Restaurant Week is returning!

The event is a 10-day culinary showcase featuring special events and savory prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner at 26 of the island’s most popular and award-winning restaurants.

Prix-fixe menus start at $15 for lunch, and $25, $35, and $45 for dinner.

Amelia Island Restaurant Week closes with the “Meet the Farmers Dinner,” a progressive dining experience at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Sunday, Jan. 29. 

The event includes a reception and dinner with Farmer Lee Jones, Owner of The Chef’s Garden, and other family purveyors who partner with The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

First-time restaurant participants include Hofbrau Amelia, The Patio at 5th and Ash, and The Sound Café. A full list of menus, restaurant listings and special event information is available online at AmeliaIsland.com/yummy.

