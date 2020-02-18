JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In case you’re craving tacos this Tuesday, Alma Food truck has you covered. In 2019, it was voted one of Jacksonville’s top 10 food trucks.

Alex Flores and his wife Maria Ruedo are the owners. They came up with the name Alma, by combining the first two letters of their first names. The couple also said Alma means soul in Spanish.

Flores got his start in the kitchen as a dishwasher at a local country club. Twelve years later, he has since worked his way up to becoming a chef and now runs his own business.

“I was always doing what the owners want, and that’s how the food truck came about. I wanted to do my own thing, my stuff,” Flores said.

He and his wife both left their jobs to start Alma Food Truck where they specialize in authentic Latin cuisine.

“He comes up with the best ideas for food,” Ruedo said. “The colors, everything that he puts together is just so beautiful, people look at the tacos or the bowls and burritos and it’s just amazing.”

The carne asada is a popular dish on the menu.

“It’s our flank steak, fresh pico de gallo, also fresh avocados and our amazing spicy mayo sauce,” Ruedo said.

The marinated lime chicken is another top seller.

“It’s marinated and we grill it, and we have this cilantro sauce that everybody loves, and we top it with tortilla chips, pickles, onions and sweet peppers,” Flores said.

If you’re a fan of pork, the smoked pork belly taco is also a fan favorite.

“We smoke it for around eight hours, we have a smoker, and then we slice it. We sear it on the flat top. It has a crunchy crust but then it’s really soft and flavorful on the inside; we top it with our fresh guacamole,” Flores said.

