The name says it all, 2 Dudes Seafood, a hidden gem that opened up five years by none other than two dudes. The restaurant is known for serving up delicious fine dining cuisines in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.

"One was a retired military helicopter pilot and the other dude had a culinary background," current owner, Thomas Corsona said.

Rumor has it the original two dudes weren't able to get along with each other and decided to sell the business to Corsona. He and his wife took over and expanded the menu and added their own flare.

"Now we have nine drafts and 40 beers in the bottle and on the chalkboard they probably featured three or four different fish where we on any given night we have eight to 14," he said.

The chalkboard inside the restaurant is what separates the local hotspot from other seafood joints. It’s updated on the regular with the fresh catches of the day.

"We have grouper, triple tail, snapper, pompano, swordfish, tile fish and Covina," Corsona said.

The kitchen operates on small scale but is still able to deliver some big flavor and mouthwatering deliciousness. The restaurants maximum capacity is just under 50 people.

"We serve about 5,000 meals a month," he said.

One of the popular dishes includes tuna seared rare and served with a sushi rice cake and seaweed salad topped with a teriyaki soy glaze.

The restaurant is also known for its tacos, which range from shrimp, grouper and fried oyster.

2 Dude Seafood has become such a hit, it's expanded its reach in two other locations. There’s one in Ponte Vedra Beach and just last week another location opened up in Riverside.

