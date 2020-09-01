JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re looking to satisfy your Cuban food fix, look no further. 1928 Cuban Bistro, located on Baymeadows Road, is the perfect place.

Rebecca Gonzalez is the owner, and after moving to the first coast from Miami she said started missing her Cuban roots.

"I missed it so much and I lived here [ in Jacksonville] and I was like I need something," Gonzalez said. "I need the food, I need the culture, so that’s sparked something in me and it only took two months."

Gonzalez is a first-generation restaurant owner and says it's dedicated to her grandfather who was a Cuban exile. His birth year is 1928, which is why Gonzalez decided to name her restaurant 1928.

His desire to create the American dream for Rebecca and her family inspired her to create her own local restaurant.

"Everything in here is a tribute to him, like the pink color, that’s his favorite color. I have a lyric on the wall it’s a song called "Munequita Linda" because he used to sing that to my grandma," Gonzalez said.

The menu includes tasty breakfast and lunch items, snacks, and desserts. A local favorite is the authentic Cuban sandwich.

"A layer of pork, but not any pork," Gonzalez said. "It’s roasted mojo Cuban pork, then we have ham, Swiss cheese, amazing crunchy pickles not just any pickles, amazing pickles and then mustard. And then it’s between Cuban bread and then we put it on a press and we always add butter, everything is better with butter."

The Pon con Lechon or pork sandwich is also a fan favorite.

"A thick layer of pork that we roast in house, Cuban style mojo, with all the spices and juices then it has the cilantro aioli that we make here in-house,"she says"

Other popular items include guava pastries, croquettes, cheese pastries and beef empanadas which are all baked fresh daily.

Address: 3928 Baymeadows Rd. No. 9

Website: 1928bistro.com

Hours: