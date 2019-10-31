JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To celebrate Halloween, the largest candy store in the southeast is selling salted caramel apples for just $1 on Thursday.

Jacksonville based, Sweet Pete's is home to thousands of varieties of candies and handcrafted chocolates.

The candy wonderland says the apples are the store's top seller and crafted from an old-fashioned recipe.

“Made with fresh real ingredients real butter, real vanilla and so we cook it in small batches and we cut it and twist wrap it," Owner Peter Behringer said. "It’s got the salty coating on the outside so it really is a nice contrast between the sweet and the salty exterior."

The candy company was started by Behringer, a Jacksonville native who grew up in the chocolate business working with his mother, Phyllis Lockwood Geiger, the founder of Peterbrooke Chocolatier.

"Just being involved in that business I learned a lot about candy in general, so after a period of time I broke away and did my own thing and decided to come up with my own candy store," Behringer said. "I wanted to create the ultimate candy store that brought people into the experience."

Pete's homemade hard candy is also a hit.

“We make our hard candy from scratch every day," he says. "We make a lot of different varieties. Our rainbow lollipops are very popular and we pull it on the hook, we create kind of an assembly line, we make different sizes, small, medium and large It’s a lot of fun to make and for people to see."

Pete’s Fudge is another a classic sweet treat that’s sure to please. Most popular is the Rocky Road, which is made with Georgia pecans and homemade marshmallows.

"We take sugar, cream, butter and then we cook it to 250 degrees, add in our flavorings and such and we can add cookies and cream, we can make butter pecan, rocky road, and so there’s a lot of different varieties you can do with fudge.

