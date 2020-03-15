A First Coast church has started a pop-up pantry to help students in Duval and Clay counties who relied on school meals as their main source of food. Due to concerns over the coronavirus, schools are now having an extended Spring Break.

Elevate Life Church is collecting food donations at two pop up pantry locations along the First Coast Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. One is at the Sheraton Hotel located at 10605 Deerwood Park Blvd. and the other is at Elevate Life Church located at 8650 Merchants Way.

People are being encouraged to drop off grocery bags full of canned or boxed non-perishable foods like cereal, macaroni and cheese, crackers, tuna, carrots, greens, Vienna sausages and peas which will be given to students in need.

They are also allowing those who are unable to shop for groceries and drop them off to use a grocery delivery service to provide the food. Those food items should be sent to the Oakleaf location located at 8650 Merchants Way starting at 9 a.m.

Ths Student Pop-up Pantry Outreach will then provide a grocery bag of meals for students throughout the week of the extended Spring Break.

For more information on how to donate or what supplies are needed, click here.

Student Pop-Up Pantry - Elevate Life Church Canned Meats: Tuna, Chicken, Vienna Sausages, etc... Canned Vegetables: Carrots, Green Beans, Peas, etc...Canned Fruits: Peaches, Pears, Mandarines, etc... Soups, Macaroni & Cheese etc...Peanut Butter, Nuts Butter & Jellies Canned or Boxed Meals: Canned Beans: Black, Pink, Pinto etc... 100% Juice: Canned, Plastic or Boxed Shelf Stable Milk Healthy Snack: Granola, Crackers, Raisins etc...

