Veterans United Craft Brewery takes aim at ending veteran suicide with limited-edition beer

The Fire Watch is a nonprofit working to end suicide among veterans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Veterans United Craft Brewery has teamed up with The Fire Watch to spread its mission of ending suicide among Florida veterans.

Last year the brewery created the Watch Stander IPA, named after the Watch Stander program at Fire Watch.

The limited-edition beer was crafted last year but only sold on tap. Brew Master Ron Gamble says now it's hitting shelves around town.

“It is a New England style or hazy, juicy IPA that is made with an immense amount of tropical fruity hops," Gamble said. “It was such a popular beer on the market that we decided this year we’re going to put it out in cans.”

What makes the beer special is the QR code printed on the can. Customers can use their phone to scan the code, which takes them to The Fire Watch website and walks them through the steps of becoming a Watch Stander.

“We’ve got a lot of young and old veterans that are coming back from conflict and they’re experiencing some trouble, and we want to keep an eye out for them so we can stand in and help them," Gamble said.

The beer will be released Friday at the brewery and is expected to hit shelves at ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, Winn-Dixie and Total Wine & More within the next few weeks.

WatchStander IPA release is Friday at 5PM! The Fire Watch Mission Roll Call 22 A Day Posted by Veterans United Craft Brewery on Tuesday, March 1, 2022