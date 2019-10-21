It seems as if every time we go to the grocery store nowadays we catch a glimpse of another brand hopping on the hard seltzer bandwagon, and with good reason.

Big box companies are beginning to recognize that these beverages, once largely associated with college students and millennials, have expanded their reach into mainstream households.

According to Nielsen data, hard-seltzer sales grew 164.3% and roughly 200% over the past year.

Now Boston Beer Company, which makes the Truly Hard Seltzer, is trying to maintain its already-dominant stronghold in the seltzer market by incorporating some major changes to its product.

The company recently announced a reformulation of all 13 Truly flavors in an effort to make them “crisper and more refreshing," reported BrewBound last week. This is the second time the company has tweaked the flavor since launching the product in 2016.

According to Brewbound, Truly conducted thousands of hours testing recipes in blind taste tests all over the United States. The result? People prefer a more fruit-forward aroma with a crisper finish which is what the new Truly 3.0 hopes to bring to the table.

The reformulation will also reportedly include less of lingering bitterness on the back end.

If you want to try the new-and-improved seltzer, you can pick up packages of the reformulated Truly in stores starting as soon as this week. Keep an eye out for packages marked with a label saying “Now Crisper Fresh Taste.”

Truly also announced it be rolling out two new flavors, watermelon and kiwi. You can snag these two new releases in their Tropical Variety packs.

Click here for more information about Truly Hard Seltzer.

