Need a break from the booze in the New Year? You aren't alone.

Millions of people around the world are expected to participate in 'Dry January' this year, according to AlcoholChange.org.

Dry January is a movement where people abstain from alcohol for the first 31 days of the New Year in an effort to become healthier and help make better decisions when it comes to alcohol year-round.

But just because people are ditching the booze, doesn't mean they need to give up having fun. The sobriety trend has been quicking taking off around the country which means delicious mocktails, sober bars and alcohol alternatives are around every corner.

Here are some of our favorite spots to grab a non-alcoholic beverage this Dry January.

Wildcrafters

Neighborhood: Five Points

Wildcrafters is Jacksonville's newest and trendiest non-alcoholic bar. It opens Wednesday, which is perfect timing for those looking to let loose during Dry January. The business will serve elaborate mocktails, kava, tea and other non-alcoholic options that are sure to please any palate.

Did we mention they're open late?

Address: 2105 Park St. #1, Jacksonville. Website here.

Gnarbucha

Neighborhood: Atlantic Beach

Call it a gut feeling but if you love kombucha, we know you'll absolutely love Gnarbucha in Atlantic Beach. Kombucha is a sweetened tea that ferments on a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast that can do wonders for your digestion and overall health.

Sip on popular flavors such as Ginger Hibiscus or Strawberry Lemonade at the taproom in Atlantic Beach, or at the dozens of local breweries that also carry their products like Legacy Ale Works and Fishweir Brewing

Address:1257 Mayport Rd. Website here.

Kanine Social & BrewHound

Neighborhoods: Brooklyn, Neptune Beach

We combined this entry because both of these places revolve around dogs! Kanine Social is located in the Brooklyn neighborhood and features a large indoor/outdoor dog park. Sip on some cold brew on tap while you watch your pup play their heart out. They also have an espresso machine, kombucha, and CBD water.

Brewhound, located in Neptune Beach, has s similar concept with more of a focus on the great outdoors. The venue features a large outdoor dog area with plenty of seating and an open style bar that boasts an impressive tea list (we recommend an iced coconut chai), coffee and sparkling water.

Kanine Social-> 580 College Street. Jacksonville. Website here.

BrewHound-> 1848 Kings Circle South, Neptune Beach. Website here.

Posting House

Neighborhood: San Marco

Did you know Dry January originally started in the UK? So it only makes sense that the Posting House, a cozy English inspired bar in San Marco, is joining in on the fun. They have a selection of non-alcoholic beverages such as local pour-over coffee, fine English-inspired tea and craft soda. They also have bar bites if you're feeling a wee peckish.

Address: 2018 Hendricks Ave. Website here.

Moxie Kitchen + Cocktails

Neighborhood: Southside/Town Center

This farm-to-table spot serves up American flavors that are sure to delight, sans alcohol. Check out their homemade soda menu that features options such as the 'Moxie Crush' with orange, cilantro and vanilla or the 'Plum Hazy' which incorporates star anise, plum and thyme.

Their Happy Hour menu is also great for small bites at a small price.

Address: 4972 Big Island Drive. Website here.

Beer:30

Neighborhood: San Marco

We know what you're thinking. How can a place called Beer:30 be Dry January friendly? Because they have a ton of great non-alcoholic items on their shelves! The craft beer retail store and taproom carries sodas, Vybe teas with hemp extract, several types of can coffees and Lagunitas Alcohol-Free Hop water.

Address: 1543 San Marco Blvd. Jacksonville. Website here.

