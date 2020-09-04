JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Listen up, Floridians! You can now get beer and wine delivered to your home via Bite Squad, the popular meal delivery service.

Bite Squad made the announcement Thursday that the company can now deliver alcohol to Florida residents which will allow anyone 21 or older to add beer and wine to their order when they make purchases from a restaurant.

Restaurants will soon be adding an alcohol menu that can be viewed within the app when placing an order.

The company says all alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food order. Once your order is delivered, the Bite Squad driver will verify that you are at least 21 years of age by requesting to see I.D.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Bite Squad is also offering no-contact delivery for all restaurant and grocery orders; working with restaurant partners to waive customer delivery fees; deploying marketing programs; and providing gloves and sanitation spray to drivers.

