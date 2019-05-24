JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast's beer scene gets little respect outside of the greater Jacksonville area. We know what a jewel we have here, but it is often overlooked for Tampa and Orlando by tourists coming to Florida.

Last year I spoke with Bill Tabone of Play Harder Tours, a beer-centric travel agency about their services for those seeking beer vacations. He spoke about promoting Jacksonville as a beer destination as well. Now Play Harder Tours is joining forces to do just that.

ICYMI: Read about taking a Beer Centric Vacation here

Tabone has announced a Jacksonville Beer Tour Collaboration with the Jax Brew Bus. This is exciting because it opens the door to future beer tourism to Jacksonville from not only the U.S. but Europe as well.

"We appreciate the opportunity to work together with Jax Brew Bus, bringing awareness to Jacksonville's dynamic and growing beer culture," Tabone says.

Those coming to the area will be offered tours on the Jax Brew Bus. Like the regular tours, tourists will get a visit to three of our breweries with a personal tour guide offering details about the breweries, brewmasters and even some beer history. Each stop is accompanied by complimentary samples of several beers.

Mike Maulsby, owner of Jax Brew Bus, is excited about teaming up with a travel agency.

"Offering complete packages that include hotels, transportation, and non-beer related activities will give our visiting guests a chance to stay longer and really explore the area," says Maulsby.

It gives visitors a fun beer activity to go home and tell their friends about! That is great for our local beer scene. Don't fret, the Jax Brew Bus still is offering public and private tours for us too.

Kudos to both companies for helping promote our craft breweries!

