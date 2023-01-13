Strings Sports Brewery opening second location in Jacksonville Beach

'Family. Beer. Sports' is the brewery's mantra, and they hope to continue the theme at the new beach location.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Strings Sports Brewery is opening a second location in Jacksonville Beach, according to a Facebook post made by the business Friday.

"Team Adeeb is proud to announce that we closed on our SECOND LOCATION," said the brewery. "Today we officially purchased the former Terry’s Country Store on Penman Rd. in Jacksonville Beach. Remodel and renovations are to start soon."

Strings is already a popular Springfield destination for it's relaxing atmosphere, great eats and focus on sports-related entertainment. The business even has two full-size basketball hoops.

'Family. Beer. Sports' is the brewery's mantra, and they hope to continue the theme at the new beach location.

"Thank you to all of our family, friends, and customers for helping make this happen," said the business. "Your loyalty and commitment to seeing Strings succeed gives us hope we can reach more people in the Jacksonville area to create a safe and fun environment for everyone to enjoy “Family. Beer. Sports.”

The new location will be located at 1618 Penman Road.

Both Terry's Country Store locations closed a few weeks ago. Residents say the closure of the Mayport location left a food desert in its wake. Read more about that here.