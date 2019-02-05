ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Does it suddenly seem like we're having a craft beer festival every month? That's because we are! So far Jacksonville has been host to three craft beer festivals this year.

Plus, there have been several others within an easy driving distance. That list only continues to grow as the City of St. Augustine gears up for St Augustine Brewers' Fest at the Fountain of Youth Archeological Park on May 11.

Located at the site of the original settlement of St Augustine, the Fountain of Youth park promotes the history of Ponce De Leon and the founding of St Augustine.

St Augustine Brewers Fest

A beer fest is great for us brewers, but the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum is also big winner with all proceeds go to support it's preservation. The lighthouse is a really cool place if you haven't been or have seen it on TV (GHOSTS!).

The Festival will run from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. unless you opt for VIP tickets, where the entrance is at noon. Also, more than 25 smaller regional breweries have committed to this event, which I really like!

Some of the interesting ones are Rockpit Brewing from Orlando, Moonrise Brewing from Palm Coast, Swan Brewing from Lakeland, Grasslands Brewing from Tallahassee, many places we have never seen up here. Many Jacksonville breweries will be present too. All have been tasked with bringing a fun brew and a brewer!

So the brass tacks, whats the cost? General admission tickets are $40 now through May 10, at the door, they go up to $45. Be aware, admission to the Fountain of Youth Park is not included in GA tickets, however, the entrance fee has been slashed in half for fest participants. I looked online and tickets there are listed at $18, so count on an extra $9.

Another note, parking is not included in the general admission ticket. I'd plan on using a service like Lyft or Uber. Another alternative is to catch a Brew Bus shuttle from Jacksonville to the park. They are picking up from Bottlenose Brewing on Southside, then another pick up from Legacy Ale Works on US 1. Tickets are $30 a person.

St Augustine Brewers' Fest

The VIP tickets are $100 each and they have some special perks. Parking is provided on site and entrance into the Fountain of Youth is included. The Festival will begin at Noon for VIP's and there is a special Air Conditioned VIP pavilion with private bathrooms and a lunch buffet. I may be from Florida, but I still love some A/C! There will even be a special Bourbon tasting from the St Augustine Distillery.

All attendees will receive a special tasting glass and unlimited samples from more than 25 small independent breweries

St Augustine Brewers' Fest

There will also be music by some local favorites including Firewater Tent Revival. Food Trucks will be on site for food purchases and a kid's zone as well.

Get tickets here.

This looks like a great event, kudos to our St Augustine Breweries for creating this awesome event.

