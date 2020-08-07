'Sometimes you have to lick your wounds and move on:' Brunswick's first brewery closes its doors

Brunswick's first brewery has officially closed its doors after seeking new ownership earlier this year.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Times aren't easy for locally-owned breweries.

Brunswick's first brewery opened its doors in March of 2019 and sadly, just over a year later, Hop Soul announced it's shutting the doors for good.

In January, the brewery was listed for sale as a turnkey brewery and pizzeria. Owner and Brewer Justin Crandall cited the difficulty in owning multiple businesses and busy personal life to that decision.

On Tuesday, in a social media post, Crandall announced the difficult decision to close the doors of the brewery permanently.

"It is with much thought and consideration, we've decided to close Hop Soul Brewery permanently," he said. "Running a business is tough, running a second business even harder, then throw in a pandemic in the mix, well sometimes you just have to lick your wounds and move on."

Crandall went on to thank everyone that believed in what the brewery was doing and supporting us along the way.

"I have peace in knowing that I've accomplished a dream of mine, but sometimes, things don't work out as well as you've planned or worked hard towards," he said. "Lessons have been learned and we'll take that with us as we move forward in life."

He said the business and/or equipment will still be available for purchase while they shut things down if anyone is interested. Send an email to justin@hopsoulbrewery.com for inquiries.

First Coast Brews would like to wish Justin and his family good luck in their future endeavors and thanks them for bringing craft beer to Brunswick.

