A unique entertainment venue on the Southside announced over the weekend that it is closing indefinitely.

Smash Sports Bar and Lounge was known for being Jacksonville's only ping-pong focused bar with over a dozen ping-pong tables as well as cornhole, pool, arcade games and more.

The company's last day was Sunday and it released the following statement on its website over the weekend:

"Dear Jacksonville, it is with heavy hearts we must announce that as of Sunday, February 23rd 2020, SMASH Sports Bar & Restaurant will no longer be open for business.

We’d like to thank the various charities and local businesses that chose to partner with us regularly. We cherish your support and the great memories made together.

Thank you to every person who visited and every group that held events and enjoyed our unique and interactive restaurant. We appreciate your business and time spent having fun here at Smash!

Most importantly, thank you to our friends, family and our staff for your continuous support and always working hard to make Smash the best place it could possibly be. We wish you all the best moving forward.

We love Jacksonville and couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of such a courageous and thriving community. So take it easy, keep smashing, and keep supporting local businesses!"

Smash was located at 8206 Philips Hwy #6.

For a link to their statement click here.