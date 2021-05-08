After months of delay, Ruby Beach Brewing officially opens in Downtown Jacksonville

Ruby Beach Brewing is a specialty craft brewery that has served Jacksonville and the beaches for the past five years with a 24-tap rotating lineup of craft beer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After months of delay, Ruby Beach Brewing is officially open in Downtown Jacksonville

The craft brewery, formerly based in Jacksonville Beach, announced back in February 2020 that it was planning to remodel the vacant, historic building at 228 E. Forsyth St.

The brewery was expected to open the facility to the public that following July, Ruby Beach says the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the delay and getting proper permitting.

Staff says the new 2,500 sq. ft. first floor will allow the brewery to increase production and serve a greater variety of beer.

Which they already seem to be doing.

The brewery has over 20 beers on draft, with interesting options including a Blueberry Cake Donut Shipley Sour, Key Lime Lager and a Pomegranate Mimosa Seltzer.

Ruby Beach Brewing initially told First Coast Brews it will not serve food at its new location, but the brewery is actually serving sausage from Cugino's Sausage Co. out of St. Augustine.

The $6 sausage dogs come in 'medium' or 'spicy' and come topped with pimento and beer cheese.

The building’s second floor features a 2,500 sq. ft. event space, which is available to rent for private parties and corporate gatherings.

The outdoor beer garden is beautiful and spacious, featuring both lounge seating.

Stay tuned for the Grand Opening Event which will be held August 13 from 2 p.m. to 12 p.m. and will feature food trucks, live music and specials.

Taproom Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 2-10 p.m.

Friday: 2 p.m.-12 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

