Cheers! Riverside Craft Beer Festival set for February

Beer lovers, get those pretzel necklaces ready: The 8th annual Riverside Craft Beer Festival is set for next month.

The festival will take place at the Riverside Arts Market underneath the Fuller-Warren Bridge, 715 Riverside Avenue, on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. VIP admission will begin at noon.

The festival will feature more than 100 craft beers from local, regional and national breweries. Some of Jacksonville's finest food trucks will also be there for attendees who work up an appetite while sampling brews to purchase food.

The music lineup will be announced later this month.

All proceeds from the festival will benefit Community PedsCare, a nationally recognized program of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, which provides comfort, care and support for children with life-threatening conditions; as well as the charitable causes of the Riverside Rotary Foundation, according to the event's website.

Tickets to the event allow drinkers to sample as many beers as you wish. Early-bird tickets purchased by Feb. 19 are $45. After that, general admission will be $55. IDs will be checked at the entrance to the festival.

VIP tickets, which provide early entry and access to specialty, limited-quantity brews until they are gone, are $70. Designated drivers are free, but will not be served.

No outside alcohol is permitted. The event will take place rain or shine.

Event organizers remind everyone to drink responsibly and use a designated driver, Uber, Lyft, bus or cab.