Prost! Tickets on sale for 2022 Riverside Craft Beer Festival

There will be free live music and Jacksonville's best food trucks providing delectable delights for a separate purchase.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready, craft beer lovers! The 2022 Riverside Craft Beer Festival is approaching quickly.

The 8th Annual Riverside Craft Beer Festival is a charity event presented by The Riverside Rotary Club of Jacksonville featuring more than 100 craft beers from local, regional, and national breweries.

A ticket to the event allows you to sample any brews you choose for one price.

The event will be held Sunday, Feb. 27 from 12 to 4 p.m. If you have a VIP ticket, admission opens at 12 p.m. For general tickets, gates open at 1 p.m.

The event will be held at the Riverside Arts Market located at 715 Riverside Avenue, underneath Fuller Warren Bridge.

All proceeds will benefit: Community PedsCare® a nationally recognized program of Community Hospice & Palliative Care which provides comfort, care, and support for children with life-threatening conditions, as well as the charitable causes of the Riverside Rotary Foundation.

Tickets:

VIP Tickets: $70.00 (online on Eventbrite) (12:00 p.m. entry)

VIP's have first access to specialty, limited quantity brews while they last!

Early Bird Tickets (until February 19th): $45.00 (1:00 p.m. entry) Purchased by February 19, 2022.

General Admission (at gate): $55.00 (1:00 p.m. entry) Purchased February 20 - February 27, 2022.

DISCLAIMER: All tickets are non-refundable. No outside alcohol will be permitted. Event will occur rain or shine. All attendees must be at least 21 years of age. IDs will be checked upon entrance to the Festival. ALL attendees must bring valid identification. No ID = no admittance OR refund, even if you have a ticket. Vendors reserve the right to refuse to serve any attendee who is deemed too intoxicated or disruptive. Please drink responsibly and know your limit!

DESIGNATED DRIVERS FREE: There is no charge for individuals attending the Festival as designated drivers for attendees.