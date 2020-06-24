After reopening just over two weeks ago, Pete's Bar in Neptune Beach closes again

Pete's Bar just reopened June 5, but a bartender said they voluntarily closed Tuesday night to comply with "the government."

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — "It's not us. It's them." That's what a bartender said Tuesday night after Pete's Bar in Neptune Beach abruptly closed. The 86-year-old bar closed along with every other bar and restaurant nationwide a few months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pete's reopened June 5 during Florida's phase two of reopening of businesses.

But they had to lock up again late Tuesday, according to a bartender there named John. He wouldn't give his last name, but said, "We voluntarily shut down and we'll be open when the government allows. ... We're trying to figure it out and make sure everyone is safe."

When asked when the bar would reopen, the bartender said he didn't know. "It's not us. It's them (the government). We're trying to comply."