Oktoberfest and COVID-19: Breweries host festivities the first weekend bars can be half full

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The pandemic cancelled Oktoberfest in Munich and the Beaches Oktoberfest, but it's the first Friday bars can be half full in Florida, and some bars and breweries are hosting their own festivities.

That being said, those who are putting on the festivities are partially depending on you to be smart about going out in order to keep everyone safe. They're getting ready for an Oktoberfest unlike any other they've hosted at Wicked Barley Brewing Company.

"In years past it would be a complete blow-out," said co-owner and brewmaster Philip Maple. "Thousands of people would come through the door. It'll be less of a crazy vibe than normal, no live music this year but we're still gonna have food specials, beer specials."

By stretching the usually one-day event over three days, they're aiming for a more relaxed atmosphere.

"We're asking folks, as hard as it is especially out in the beer garden, you have to stay seated," Maple said. "If you're not seated you've got to have your mask on. We're trying to ensure nobody gets sick. That's the biggest thing."

Kids will not be allowed to run around the beer garden at Wicked Barley. Spreading the virus and closing down again are the last things they want to do.

Lemonstreet Brewing Company is celebrating one year in business combined with Oktoberfest festivities. It's a year that may end up being their hardest.

"This year we've been shut down more than we've been open," said Jana Dewes, with their retail operations management.

Like Wicked Barley, Lemonstreet's festivities will also span over three days and groups must have 10 people or fewer.

"If you're moving around you'll have to have your mask on," Dewes said. "We do have live music so it's gonna be different. People are gonna have to kind of keep their own space. But we're gonna have festival food."

At Lemonstreet they're bringing in the backup, adding volunteers who are friends and family.

"Some of those are gonna be people that are just moving about the crowd and just reminding people and making sure everything is as it should be," said Dewes. "We want everybody to be safe as they're having fun and of course we want to be safe."

Hyperion Brewing hosted a cornhole competition in July and say about half the people wore masks outside. When they host charity Oktoberfest games Saturday, all of their staff will be wearing masks.