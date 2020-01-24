JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The fight that started last year in Jacksonville over dogs in breweries and beer bars is still creating debate in Tallahassee and across the state.

A bill introduced last week would, in effect, ban dogs from all retail spaces unless they're a service dog.

RELATED: Bill introduced to forbid animals in Florida restaurants, bars, businesses as soon as July

I'm sure the author of this bill and those who support it think it's simply because people want to bring their pets with them. I see more than that. Many small animal rescues rely on fundraisers at local retail establishments. This bill, in essence, will kill these fundraising efforts.

I reached out to one of these fundraisers, Rebecca Miller, creator of Barks and Brews. She holds events at local breweries, providing pop-up shops for locally produced pet supplies, plus donations to help support a variety of rescue groups. Allowing dogs to attend, drives attendance and therefore donations to the groups.

EVENT: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan 26 Barks and Brews at Hyperion Brewing Co.

EVENT: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 29 Rescue event for Ayla's Acres Sanctuary

"I created Barks and Brews to help raise awareness of local rescues and shelters that are in need of funding," Miller tells First Coast Brews. "A lot of the small rescue owners that I work with pay out-of-pocket for treatment and care of animals when funds are low.'No dogs allowed' bill may hinder fundraising efforts for rescues

Since last year's health department notifications, these events have been limited to outdoor areas. Those outdoor areas reduce the events that can be held, due to weather and temperature.

Miller adds, "Not allowing dogs in the breweries also deters me from being able to plan Barks and Brews events during the summer month, which takes out half of the year in Florida."

It's not just Barks and Brews that is affected. Brewz N Dawgz in St. Augustine holds regular rescue events. In the past that even included bringing dogs for adoption.

Green Room Brewing has also held fundraiser events for organizations like the Jacksonville Humane Society. Engine 15's Downtown taproom regularly hosts Barks and Brews.

The bottom line is culture. The breweries have a pro-dog culture. Banning dogs will change the feel of many breweries. But ultimately to me, the biggest impact will be on the rescues.

"Taking away the ability to have Barks and Brews at breweries takes away funding from rescues," Miller says.

That's a real shame.

-Steph

Follow First Coast Brews on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest events and beer news.

Join our Facebook group, First Coast Brews Rants, Raves, and Reviews to share your opinions and favorites with other beer fans.