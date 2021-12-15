Champagne shortage could take the sparkle out of New Year's Eve

Experts say that we're only in the preliminary stages of a champagne shortage that could last months, even perhaps even years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The story above is from a previous report)

Many people enjoy welcoming the New Year by popping a bottle of champagne at the stroke of midnight, however, a champagne shortage may put a damper on those plans.

Forbes reports that the shortage of bubbly is due to supply issues as well as lower demand during the pandemic and a few years of terrible growing weather in France.

Over a week of frost earlier this year in April reduced Champagne’s crop by 30%, reports Lana Bortolot for Forbes. She also reports spring rains and mildew damaged an additional 30%.

So, what does this mean for us in the U.S.? Well, the news isn't particularly great. Experts say that we're only in the preliminary stages of a champagne shortage that could last months, even perhaps even years.