Champagne shortage could take the sparkle out of New Year's Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.
Many people enjoy welcoming the New Year by popping a bottle of champagne at the stroke of midnight, however, a champagne shortage may put a damper on those plans.
Forbes reports that the shortage of bubbly is due to supply issues as well as lower demand during the pandemic and a few years of terrible growing weather in France.
Over a week of frost earlier this year in April reduced Champagne’s crop by 30%, reports Lana Bortolot for Forbes. She also reports spring rains and mildew damaged an additional 30%.
So, what does this mean for us in the U.S.? Well, the news isn't particularly great. Experts say that we're only in the preliminary stages of a champagne shortage that could last months, even perhaps even years.
However, sparkling wine, an equally bubbly bevvie, is still widely available on store shelves around the country. The only key difference is that it doesn't come from the region of Champagne, France.