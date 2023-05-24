New craft brewery opens this weekend in Jacksonville Beach

Hungry? Jekyll Brewing also features an extensive food menu that includes oysters, fried pickles, crawfish hush puppies and a bison-wagyu smash burger.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready beer lovers! A new craft brewery opens this weekend at the beach.

Jekyll Brewing is craft brewery with an executive chef driven kitchen located at 131 first ave. n. in Jacksonville Beach.

Michael Lundmark is the owner of Jekyll Brewing. He previously said that he was excited to bring his craft to the area.

"Coming to Jacksonville Beach as our first Florida location was important to both me and our brand given Jacksonville Beach’s close proximity to Jekyll Island, where the first brewery of the deep south was established in 1734," he previously told First Coast News. "I can’t wait to serve the Jax Beach community and introduce our brand.”

The brewing company features 24 beers on draft including a pineapple habanero IPA, Irish coffee porter, a refreshing coastal lager and much more.

Hungry? Jekyll Brewing also features an extensive food menu that includes oysters, fried pickles, crawfish hush puppies, a bison-wagyu smash burger and fresh salads.

The business is expected to have a soft opening Friday. At this time it's not clear if this is open to the public.