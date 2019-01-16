Have you ever wanted to go shopping with a cold local beer in your hand? What about hang out and watch TV while your significant other picks up a few essentials? Well, you'll soon be able to do both at the Winn-Dixie in Neptune Beach. Yep, seriously.

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), the parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, is introducing a new taproom concept to the Neptune Beach community.

This latest store evolution will offer Neptune Beach customers the opportunity to “sip and shop” as they stroll through the store aisles, relax in the convenient pub-style seating areas with flat screen TV’s or grab a growler to go.

The new Taproom will feature:

Eight brews on tap, ranging from everyday favorites to local crafts, for $2 per pint. Local craft brewers include Atlantic Beach Brewing Company, Bold City Brewery, Intuition Ale Works and Cigar City Brewing.

12 fine wine varieties (red, white and sparkling), starting at $3 per 5 oz. glass

Coffee and fountain drinks for 99 cents

Combo Meals with pints and choice of subs, wings, pizza or ribs, starting at $5

To-Go growlers (32 oz./64 oz.), refills and larger combo meal options, ranging from $8-$22

They're hosting a grand opening event on Friday, Jan. 18 from 5 -7 p.m.

The first 50 customers to arrive by 5 p.m. will receive a complimentary 64 oz. growler. Attendees can also meet local craft brewers, participate in Beer Trivia, learn “10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Craft Beer,” enjoy live music and giveaways during the event.

Winn-Dixie's taproom is a continuation of the Neptune Beach Winn-Dixie’s store remodel, which took place in August 2018.



