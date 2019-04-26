Beer and pretzels. Name a more iconic duo, we’ll wait.

We’re not talking about the ‘fat’ pretzels that come out of a cardboard box at the grocery store, but rather the big-as-your-head soft pretzels that you can only find at a select number of taprooms and restaurants here on the First Coast.

In honor of National Pretzel Day on April 26, First Coast Brews went out to test out a pretzel that many people are calling the best in town. German Schnitzel Haus on Atlantic Boulevard near San Pablo Road bakes their pretzels fresh in-house and people come from all over Jacksonville just to try them, and with good reason.

Their pretzel is soft, buttery and baked to absolute perfection by Chef Steve Thurston and Manager Lisa Thurston. For them, it’s a labor of love. Mixing the dough, rolling them out and folding them one by one. It’s no easy process, but their hard work pays off. Their pretzels are easily some of the best in Jacksonville.

The pretzel is served on a hook with two different types of mustard and beer cheese dip, with vegan options available upon request. Pair that bad boy with one of their German beers on tap, and you’re in for an experience like no other.

Some quick history for the pretzel nerds out there: According to Nationaldaycalendar.com, there are a few different stories about how the pretzel was first made. However, it’s generally agreed that monks had a heavy hand in its creation.

National Day Calendar says that in 610 AD, “an Italian monk invents pretzels as a reward to children who learn their prayers. He calls the strips of baked dough, folded to resemble arms crossing the chest or 'pretiola' (little rewards).”

There’s also another story that sources the origin of the pretzel to a South France monastery. Monks have historically been known to brew some pretty great beer, and the loops in the pretzels may have helped them serve them on sticks to be easily passed out to people enjoying their Trappist ales.

Whatever their origin is, us at First Coast Brews will forever be thankful for their creation. So next time you are hankering for a pretzel, head over to the German Schnitzel Haus and grab an icy cold Weihenstephaner to wash it down.

You can thank us later.

Cheers!

German Schnitzel Haus is located at 13475 Atlantic Blvd #40, Jacksonville, FL 32225.

