Jacksonville brewery joins national movement to raise funds for emergency health fund

The fund will provide emergency assistance to individuals in the craft beer industry seeking abortion care in other states.

A grassroots project revolved around craft beer is calling on breweries across the nation to brew a beer to help raise funds for an emergency health fund.

Beer is for Everyone promotes the need for more diverse bodies, spaces, and voices within the craft beer community.

The organization asking are asking breweries and beyond to participate in an effort dedicated to raising funds for the BIFE Emergency Health Fund.

The fund will provide emergency assistance to individuals in the craft beer and greater alcohol industry seeking abortion care in states that are, or are soon to be, impacted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Jacksonville's very own Fishweir Brewing Company is participating.

"We will release a Hazy IPA with Bru-1, Vic Secret, and HBC 632 experimental hops next Friday (Aug. 5)," said the brewery on Facebook.

The beer is called 'Drinking in Another State' and was inspired by a meme that made the rounds shortly after the decision was made to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The meme skirts around the topic of abortion by instead describing it as a drinking trip, presumably not to draw attention to a potential illegal act.

Beer is For Everyone is encouraging breweries, homebrewers, wineries, wholesalers and distributors, to show support for equitable access to life-saving reproductive health care by brewing their own creation.

"The nightmare scenario of Roe v. Wade unraveling has become very real. In response, Beer is for Everyone (BIFE) feels compelled to act," says the organization's website.