Mocama Beer Company opening satellite taproom in Nassau County

It's expected to open in the summer of 2023.

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — Residents living in the Nassau County will have a new place to enjoy delicious craft beer.

Mocama Beer Company announced it will be opening a new satellite taproom in the Wildlight community after opening its first location in Fernandina Beach in 2020.

Occupying 2,000 square feet of space with beer taps and wine selections, the new location will serve as a gathering place for residents of both Wildlight and greater Nassau County.

“From the beginning, Wildlight was created to encourage community connections through a vibrant mix of neighborhoods, walkable trails, and dining and retail options,” said Wes Hinton, Vice President, Wildlight. “We’re excited to offer residents a social hub that embodies the authentic Nassau County spirit with the addition of Mocama’s thoughtfully-designed concept.”

Mocama plans to serve its distinctive products through 12 taps, along with a curated selection of craft beers from around the world, in a large custom bar and lounge room.

Unique to this location, an enhanced wine program offers an expanded collection from varying regions available by the glass, bottle or to go.

Future plans for the taproom include the addition of Mocama Coffee.

“We hope to create a welcoming space for friends to gather and drink great beer,” said Dan McCranie, Mocama Beer Company’s operations manager. “Our vision perfectly aligns with the goals of Wildlight, and our new partnership allows us to serve even more residents as we expand our Northeast Florida presence.”