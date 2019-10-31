MILWAUKEE — MillerCoors announced a major plan to reorganize its business model on Wednesday.

The MillerCoors name will officially be retired and the company will be called Molson Coors Beverage Company, according to WTMJ.

Miller Brewing, or MillerCoors since 2008, has a legacy in Milwaukee going back to 1855. The history will stay intact, along with the brand names like “Miller Lite,” according to Marty Maloney of MillerCoors.

“Miller will remain synonymous with Milwaukee,” Maloney said. “We’re proud to be known as Miller Brewing. We don’t want that to change.”

The iconic signs will remain in Milwaukee as they are, but the company won’t go by Miller anymore. Starting January 1, 2020, the corporation will be known as Molson Coors Beverage Company, which is the parent company, as it undergoes a change in structure.

It comes about a decade after the name changed to MillerCoors when those two companies merged together.

