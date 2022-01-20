Award-winning Jacksonville brewery set to close in weeks

The co-owner of Main & Six Brewing Company made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the projected closing date is Sunday, March 13, but could come sooner.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from June 2021.)

An award-winning brewery in the heart of Historic Springfield is closing its doors within the next few weeks.

The co-owner of Main & Six Brewing Company made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the projected closing date is Sunday, March 13, but could come sooner.

"Many of you are going to ask why we are closing, and that answer is complicated," the post says. "In short, it is a combination of internal and external factors, one of which has been the current pandemic."

Last year, Main & Six won one of the highest national honors in the craft beer scene, "Great American Beer Festival's Brewery" and Brewer of the Year title for its size bracket (251-500 barrels).

They have also won numerous gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival for their beers, such as "Weapon of Mass Destruction Imperial Stout."

The closure announcement comes eight months after rallying community support for approval to expand its facility after a zoning hurdle because of its proximity to nearby churches.

The brewery, located at 1636 North Main St., had plans to expand into the vacant building next door, adding restaurant space, more outdoor seating and a rooftop patio.

See the full post from Main & Six on Facebook below.

"Hey everyone, Dennis here,

It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to let everyone know that our brewery, Main & Six, will be closing within the next month and a half. We have a projected closing date of Sunday, March 13. But as with many circumstances in life in recent years, this may change or occur sooner.

I first want to sincerely thank all the staff and loyal customers who have come to make Main & Six such a special place. Without all of you, we would have never made it this far. Over the years we have made some amazing memories, and some amazing beer. When I set out to open a brewery, my goal was to make the best beer possible and have an amazing environment, and I can confidently say we achieved both of those things. I can’t say enough about, or be more thankful for the staff I have been so lucky to have work for us during this time. I have learned so much from all of them. Their hard work and dedication to the brewery and our customers has been all of their greatest attribute. I will always be grateful to them for this.

Many of you are going to ask why we are closing, and that answer is complicated. In short, it is a combination of internal and external factors, one of which has been the current pandemic. I hope those of you reading this understand and respect our desire not to discuss the why, but focus on making the remaining time we are open great. So, I ask those of you wanting to know more, to please respect the staff and not ask them.

It has been one of my life’s greatest pleasures brewing award winning beer for all of you and I am going to miss it, and all your faces. We still have some great events lined up over the course of the next month and half, so be sure stop in and share a beer around great people and our great staff.

From all the staff and myself, thank you for all the great years and events, we wish you all great health and happiness!

Cheers,

Dennis Espinosa

Co-owner & Head Brewer"