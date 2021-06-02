Main & Six expansion faces hurdle with city recommendation restricting outdoor service on Wednesdays, Sundays

Main & Six is looking to expand, with a rooftop patio and more restaurant space. But a proposal would prevent outdoor service on Wednesdays and Sundays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)

A popular Springfield craft brewery is looking to expand its facility, but a hurdle from the City of Jacksonville's Planning Commission could prevent the dream from becoming a reality.

Main & Six, located at 1636 North Main St., has plans to expand into the vacant building next door. The expansion would include restaurant space, more outdoor seating and a rooftop patio, according to the Jax Daily Record.

But, a rallying cry in the form of a Facebook event to support the brewery's expansion efforts indicates those plans could be in trouble. According to the event description, the COJ Planning Commission has recommended no outdoor service on Wednesdays or Sundays, in order to "not interfere with church activity nearby."

The Facebook post says that restriction would effectively kill the expansion plans and place the future of the brewery in jeopardy, as much of the plans to expand involve outdoor space.

"NO church has even asked for this restriction on the expansion!" the post says.

Main & Six patrons are being asked to help out in one of two ways.

Attend the COJ Planning Commission meeting Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Ed Ball Building, 214 North Hogan St., first-floor training room, and speak against the proposed restrictions. Main & Six is the first New Item on the agenda, according to the Facebook post. Those who cannot attend can voice their support by sending an email to the COJ Planning Staff and Planning Commission Chair to express support for the expansion, but without the proposed restrictions to outdoor service. A form email is provided as an example of what to send below:

"Subject: Zoning Exception E-21-27

Dear Planning Commission and Staff,

I am writing to express my SUPPORT for Zoning Exception E-21-27 but WITHOUT the condition of "no outdoor service on Wednesdays or Sundays". Main & Six Brewing has proven itself to be an important and responsible pillar of our revitalizing business community on Main Street, and banning outdoor service 2 days a week would greatly harm their business expansion plans, which are significantly outdoors. Please REMOVE the outdoor operating restrictions, and THEN support the exception.

Thank you,

John & Jane Doe

1234 Main Street"