JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The lack of clean water is a crisis worldwide. It's estimated that 663-million people don't have access to drinkable water, and now, one non-profit is trying to do something about it.

Drink Local Think Global provides clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries by inspiring the craft beer industry to take action.

Legacy Ale Works in Jacksonville was inspired by their mission. This led to the creation of Drink Local Think Local Craft Beer Week Oct. 21 through Oct. 27.

Legacy Ale Works joins nearly 100 craft breweries nationwide who will donate a portion of their taproom sales during this week. This money will be donated to provide clean water to those in need. All labor costs are covered by private donations.

"Giving back to the community is and has been a very important aspect of our mission." Legacy Ale Works co-owner Liz Jacob says. "Though we try to focus our energies on initiatives that directly benefit the local community, every once in a while a bigger cause comes our way. When we saw the cause and potential impact our involvement could have, it was a no brainer."

Legacy Ale Works has asked local beer celebrities to be a guest bartender. At First Coast News we are proud to be providing two bartenders! Join First Coast Living's Curtis Dvorak on Thursday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 26 you can join Stephanie. Both are representing First Coast Brews.

"We're happy to be involved in helping to bring clean water to countries in need" Jacobs said.

