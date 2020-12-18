List: 5 best holiday beers to help you forget about 2020

Here is First Coast Brews picks for some of the best beers to help you celebrate the holiday season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The holiday season is here and with it inevitably comes festive parties, big dinners and social gatherings.

Just kidding. It's 2020 remember?

First Coast Brews has compiled a list of some of our favorite holiday-inspired beers to help you forget how hard this year has been while you sob quietly on your couch.

Typically we're ALL about local craft beer but our goal here was to put together a list of brews you can find just about anywhere.

So next time you make a run to Total Wine (for the 5th time this week) pick up a few of these beauties to enjoy.

1. Bell's Christmas Ale

Scotch. Scotchy scotch scotch. This season is all about the scotch ales and Bell's Christmas Ale does not disappoint. Lighter than traditional scotch ales, this brew is drinkable and full of spices. Subtle toffee flavor makes this beer exceptionally delicious

2. Guinness Gingerbread Spiced Stout &

Imperial Stout Aged In Bourbon Barrels

Okay, so this is technically a 2-in-1. These are two new stouts that debuted this year by Guinness. The folks over at Guinness were cool enough to send us a few samples to try. They sent us a few of the Guinness Gingerbread Spiced Stouts and also the Guinness Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels.

Gingerbread: 11% ABV with notes of allspice, toffee, cinnamon and other holiday spices. The brew is aged in bourbon barrels which gives off a boozy oak smell but isn't super overwhelming on the palate. Heavy on sweet bourbon flavor upfront with lingering notes of vanilla. Overall, an interesting beer that would be a great conversation piece during a holiday gathering. Great for one drink but not sure if we would drink more than that due to the sweetness factor. It does miss the mark a bit when it comes to true Gingerbread but the spices and bourbon are warming and would make for an amazing fireside nightcap.

Imperial : 10.3% ABV with notes of bourbon, vanilla and chocolate. This beer has a velvety creamy mouthfeel. To us, it's like a traditional Guinness on steroids. We would have liked to have a bit of a heavier body and less sweetness but overall the beer is a great after-dinner drinker. Pair with a desert and enjoy *kisses fingers*

3. Anchor Christmas Ale

We like this beer because each year, the recipe changes a bit. It's worth picking up this just to see how it compares to previous years. Plus every year there's a new label! Consistently though this beer is always a dark brown ale with holiday spices added. This year's brew has received some pretty favorable reviews. Notes of charred malt, caramel and cocoa.

4. Funky Buddha Last Snow

One of the better coconut beers on the market, if not the best. Last Snow Coconut & Coffee Porter describes itself as "an ode to that special time in Florida where the needle dips just south of 75 - even for the briefest of moments." It's one of our favorites, with a smooth and silky mouthfeel. It's definitely on the sweeter side but the good kind of sweet. Almost like a coffee coconut Yoohoo. If you dig this one, try the imperial version 'Last Buffalo in the Park'.

5. St. Bernardus Christmas Ale

Dry and not overly boozy, this beer is consistently a delicious seasonal beer. This Quad packs a bit of a punch at 10% ABV with notes of dark fruit, spices and brown sugar. Smooth with a solid medium to full body. Bring the beauty to your next gathering and pretend to be fancy.