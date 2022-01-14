Jax Ale Trail celebrates 7th year, adds two new breweries

Ink Factory Brewing and Tepeyolot Cerveceria are joining the Jax Ale Trail, bringing the total to 24 local breweries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jax Ale Trail, a self-guided tour of Jacksonville’s local craft breweries, is raising a glass in celebration of seven successful years with the addition of two new breweries.

Ink Factory Brewing and Tepeyolot Cerveceria are joining the Jax Ale Trail, bringing the total to 24 local breweries.

Using the Jax Ale Trail Brewery Passport as their guide, visitors can journey through the neighborhoods of Jacksonville, collecting passport stamps along the way. At the end of their trip, or upon completion of all Ale Trail stops, the passport can be submitted to Visit Jacksonville for Ale Trail prizes.

“The idea for the Ale Trail came about a little more than seven years ago as the craft beer scene in Jacksonville was on the rise,” said Michael Corrigan, President and CEO of Visit Jacksonville. “It’s been exciting to see tourists and locals embrace the Ale Trail..."

Since its inception in December 2014, more than 2,300 people have stamped their Jax Ale Trail Brewery Passports, including craft beer enthusiasts from 49 states and nine countries.

The Jax Ale Trail has proven to be a popular tourism draw, with approximately 1,400 passports submitted to Visit Jacksonville from those visiting the area.