Jacksonville ranked one of the best beer cities in the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Got suds? The First Coast sure does. In fact, Jacksonville recently made the list as of the best beer cities in the United States.

Real Estate Witch says it conducted a data-driven analysis to rank the best beer scenes in America.

It scored the 50 largest metros in the U.S. on their beer scenes, weighting the criteria as follows:

Breweries per capita (x4)

Average price of beer (x3)

Affordability of domestic beer (x3)

Affordability of imported beer (x3)

Average Yelp rating of breweries (x3)

Average Yelp rating of bars (x3)

Bars per capita (x2)

“Beer passion” score based on Google Trends data (x2)

Pittsburgh came in at #1 on the list with more bars and breweries than the average city, a high online search interest in beer and low prices.

Jacksonville came in at #12 for its competitive beer prices and "impressive drinkeries". It topped its in-state competitors, No. 23 Orlando, No. 40 Miami, and No. 48 Tampa.

Real Estate Witch said the best breweries in town include Wicked Barley and Intuition Ale Works.

The company said Los Angeles is the worst beer city overall with the second-highest beer prices and just 0.3 breweries per 100,000 residents.