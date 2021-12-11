Jacksonville ranked one of best craft beer cities in the U.S.

"Certain cities in the U.S. just seem to have a bit of extra creativity when it comes to brewing fantastic beers," writes Molly O'Brien.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you think of 'best craft beer cities' across America, places like Asheville, Portland, San Diego and even Tampa come to mind.

But what about Jacksonville? In the past decade, the city has undergone a craft beer renaissance, with dozens of breweries sprouting up and producing some unbelievable stuff.

Perhaps it's one of the reasons that our city appeared on Fodor's Travel list of 18 craft beer hot spots.

"Certain cities in the U.S. just seem to have a bit of extra creativity when it comes to brewing fantastic beers," writes Molly O'Brien.

Jacksonville was ranked #11 on the list, beating out major metropolises like Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Chicago.

"Jacksonville, Florida has experienced explosive growth in the craft beer industry in recent years," writes O'Brien.

"It’s said the beer boom began back in 2008 when Bold City Brewery, which is known for its bold creams, IPAs, and ales, first opened. Next came Intuition Ale Works, which is credited as the first craft brewery in Florida to can its beer. Fast-forward all the way to 2014, and Jacksonville established the Jax Ale Trail, which recently welcomed its 24th and 25th breweries."

Well, it looks like the cat is out of the bag! Jacksonville has a thriving craft beer scene that is only getting better by the day.

Follow First Coast Brews on Facebook to stay up to date on all the latest events and beer news.