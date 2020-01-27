On Thursday, several Jacksonville businesses are partnering up to change the lives of those impacted by human trafficking.

FreshJax, Craft Cuisine and Amelia Toffee are coming to Tabula Rasa Brewing Company to host 'Let's Chil(i) For A Great Cause'.

Guests can enjoy delicious handcrafted chili and a unique coffee-infused beer, special-made for this event. Plus, your $20 ticket includes a bowl of delicious, made-from-scratch chili, a sample of Irish Beer Toffee as well as a pint of coffee-infused beer.

A percentage of ticketed proceeds will go directly back to Rethreaded to provide life-changing opportunities for human trafficking survivors.

The event will take place at Tabula Rasa from 6 to 8 p.m.

According to the Human trafficking Hotline, Florida ranks third in U.S. in human trafficking cases reported by states.

For more details, click here.

