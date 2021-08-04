Jacksonville brewery to release 'Duval Light' beer ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

"Check back with us as we’ll be announcing soon when and where you’ll be able to get a 12-pack," said Bold City Brewery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can expect to see a new Jacksonville-inspired beer hitting shelves soon in the River City.

This week Bold City Brewery announced that it's is canning a brand new beer in collaboration with Daily's called Duval Light.

The brewery says the light and refreshing beer comes in at 4% ABV and has just 100 calories per 12 fl. ounces.

"Check back with us as we’ll be announcing soon when and where you’ll be able to get a 12-pack," said Bold City Brewery.

Beer aside, the can itself is a thing of beauty. The all-black design features the Downtown Jacksonville skyline in gold with teal accents (because of course).

Bold City says it hopes to have the beers on store shelves at Daily's locations before the 2021 NFL Draft which begins on Thursday, April 29.

Until then, keep calm and DUUUVAL on.

