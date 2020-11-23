Jacksonville brewery hosts mustache contest to raise awareness of men's health issues

With great mustache comes great responsibility.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We mustache you a question. Do you have some seriously awesome facial hair?

If so, it could earn you a $20 bar tab at Engine 15 Brewing Company. The brewery is putting a call out each week on social media, looking for the best mustache in Jacksonville, and it's all for a great cause.

'Movember' is a national event each year in November where men all over are encouraged to grow out their mustaches to help raise awareness for men's health issues.

Mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer are some of the issues that the movement hopes to combat.

Now, Engine 15 is doing their part by hosting weekly contests, encouraging folks to submit a photo of their stache' for a chance at a $20 bar tab. Those lucky weekly winners will then be invited to the Final Mustache Contest on Nov. 28 where the general public will be able to vote for their favorites.

A portion of the proceeds from beer sales that day will be donated to the Movember movement.

So how do people enter 'Mo of the Week?' Keep an eye on the brewery's social media pages and send in a photo when you see the post.

"It’s such a great way to raise awareness...," said Kara Scremin with Engine 15. " Men’s health can be a sensitive subject and we love all our fellas."

Will the Jacksonville mustache king Gardner Minshew make an appearance? Only time will tell. Until then, happy growing!

Movember - Mustache Contest Causes event in Jacksonville Beach, FL by Engine 15 Brewing Company on Saturday, November 28 2020

Follow First Coast Brews on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest events and beer news.