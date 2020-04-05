Heather Hailstones can appreciate a good beer. Now her artwork will appear on about 48,000 of them.

Hailstones, a Jacksonville artist who attended Fletcher High School and the University of North Florida, will have one of her paintings printed on Untitled Art’s All Together beer cans later this month.

“I’m just a huge fan of their beer and I always though their cans were really cool,” Hailstones said. “I thought ‘I wish my art could be on this,’ so I sent them an Instagram. It was shockingly easy.”

The piece was commissioned by Untitled Art, a Wisconsin brewery that distributes its beers to 22 states, including Florida.

All Together beer is a story in itself. The recipe was created by Other Half Brewing in New York and contains relatively common ingredients that just about any brewery should have on hand. Other Half released the recipe freely and encourages other breweries to use it, with one caveat: Proceeds have to be given to groups that help workers in the hospitality industry, which has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus shutdown of bars and restaurants across the country. Dozens of breweries have taken up the challenge, all producing the same India Pale Ale with the same label but different artwork.

That’s where Hailstones comes in.

“I drink a lot of beer and I am always fascinated by the art they put on cans,” she said. “I never thought they’d use mine. It’s kind of nerdy fantasy.”

Hailstones studied history and political science at UNF but later found she has a passion for visual art. Recent events have given her more time to pursue her art.

Her pieces have been seen at a Cultural Council of Jacksonville pop-up shop at the St. Johns Town Center, and one hangs now as part of an exhibit of women artists at the Haskell Gallery at Jacksonville International Airport.

The painting she created for Untitled Art — which, fittingly, is untitled — is acrylic on canvas. The brewery now owns the original, she said.

She said she can’t wait to pick up a six-pack to display at her home. She said she has found Untitled Art’s beers at Alewife in Five Points and at Beer:30 stores in Riverside and San Marco. She’s not so sure she’ll drink it, though.

“I actually kind of hate IPAs,” she said. “They’re usually too bitter for me. I’m usually more of a sour beer kind of a girl.”

