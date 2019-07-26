As the summer heats up and the cost of driving under the influence rises, your neighborhood Walmart says they want to help.

Select store locations will now deliver alcohol to your door.

Here is how it works:

User-Friendly Shopping: When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to directly search for the exact item they need to add to their cart, which now includes a variety of beer and wine.

Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Along with the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested, our highly trained personal shoppers will carefully select each item in the order.

Order and Choose a Delivery Time: During checkout, customers select a window of time their order will be delivered.

Delivery*: Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer’s location during the 1-hour delivery window they chose. (Note: Not all Jacksonville Walmart locations apply, in accordance in city law. Customers can check their address to see if delivery is available to their neighborhood.)

Verification: If the delivery customer cannot provide age verification to the driver upon the order’s arrival, the entire order will be returned to the store.

Here are the locations you can toast to: