Intuition beer helps provide free legal assistance to people on the First Coast

The beer is a limited release, timed in correlation with the Sing Out Loud Festival in St. Augustine and surrounding areas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A locally brewed beer is helping support a non-profit dedicated to providing free civil legal assistance to people on the First Coast.

Intuition Ale Works describes it's "Sing Out Loud Session" as a light-bodied IPA with subtle floral and stone fruit impressions. The brewery says a portion of all proceeds will be going to Jacksonville Area Legal Aid (JALA).

You can pick up a case in the Intuition taproom or purchase the Sing Out Loud Session on draft at festival venues this month.

The Sing Out Loud Festival went virtual in 2020, but now it's back and better than ever with headliners including TLC and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Mayday Parade, Yola and more.

This isn't the first time that Intuition has donated a portion of the beer's profits to a good cause.